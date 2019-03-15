Adam Yates retains Tirreno-Adriatico lead after Elia Viviani wins stage three

Italian champion Elia Viviani held off his sprint rivals to win stage three

Britain's Adam Yates retained the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage three, which was won by Italy's Elia Viviani in a sprint finish.

Viviani held off former world champion Peter Sagan and Colombia's Fernando Gaviria in a technical finish in Foligno, Italy.

His Deceuninck-Quick Step team have now claimed 17 victories this season.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 26, finished safely in the bunch after a relatively easy day on the 224km route.

He keeps the leader's blue jersey over team-mate Brent Bookwalter on stage placings, with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) seven seconds back in third.

The prestigious seven-day race concludes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at Paris-Nice, Ireland's Sam Bennett beat France's Arnaud Demare on the line after a late surge to claim stage six in a sprint finish in Brignoles, France.

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski remains in the overall lead, 18 seconds ahead of team-mate Egan Bernal, with the race concluding on Sunday.

Tirreno-Adriatico stage three result

1. Elia Vivani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 5hrs 26mins 45secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

3. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Team UAE Emirates)

4. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Dimension Data)

5. Jens Keukeleire (Bel/Lotto Soudal)

Tirreno-Adriatico general classification

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 10hrs 37mins 19secs

2. Brent Bookwalter (US/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +7secs

4. Laurens de Plus (Bel/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time

5. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +22secs