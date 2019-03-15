Adam Yates retains Tirreno-Adriatico lead after Elia Viviani wins stage three
Britain's Adam Yates retained the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage three, which was won by Italy's Elia Viviani in a sprint finish.
Viviani held off former world champion Peter Sagan and Colombia's Fernando Gaviria in a technical finish in Foligno, Italy.
His Deceuninck-Quick Step team have now claimed 17 victories this season.
Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 26, finished safely in the bunch after a relatively easy day on the 224km route.
He keeps the leader's blue jersey over team-mate Brent Bookwalter on stage placings, with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) seven seconds back in third.
The prestigious seven-day race concludes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, at Paris-Nice, Ireland's Sam Bennett beat France's Arnaud Demare on the line after a late surge to claim stage six in a sprint finish in Brignoles, France.
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski remains in the overall lead, 18 seconds ahead of team-mate Egan Bernal, with the race concluding on Sunday.
Tirreno-Adriatico stage three result
1. Elia Vivani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 5hrs 26mins 45secs
2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time
3. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Team UAE Emirates)
4. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Dimension Data)
5. Jens Keukeleire (Bel/Lotto Soudal)
Tirreno-Adriatico general classification
1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 10hrs 37mins 19secs
2. Brent Bookwalter (US/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time
3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +7secs
4. Laurens de Plus (Bel/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time
5. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +22secs