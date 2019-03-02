Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Elinor Barker narrowly misses out on her second medal

Elinor Barker won gold in the women's scratch race on Wednesday

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February-3 March

Britain's Elinor Barker missed out on a second medal at the Track Cycling World Championships as she finished fourth in the women's madison with Neah Evans.

Barker, who won the scratch race, was riding with Evans after Katie Archibald was concussed in a crash on Friday.

Kirsten Wild took her second gold in 24 hours as the Netherlands won, with Australia second and Denmark in third.

The race was neutralised late on after a crash saw New Zealand's Michaela Drummond taken away on a stretcher

Britain's hopes of winning a medal were not helped when worlds debutant Evans, 28, crashed at the halfway stage of the 30km race.

While she got straight back up, the hastily constructed pairing lost momentum in one of the most technically demanding events and ultimately lost out to a late Danish break away.

"I wasn't [prepared]. I went into holiday mode a little bit because I never thought I'd be doing it [the madison]," Barker said.

"I should have got my head in the game when Katie did the omnium. I saw the Danes go and I just didn't have the legs to go with it. We knew it was going to happen so we're really disappointed with that moment."

British prospects rest on Hayter

Britain's prospects of avoiding a second consecutive day without a medal now rest on Ethan Hayter.

The 20-year-old took silver in the men's team pursuit on Thursday and is hoping to become the first British rider to win the omnium since three-time Olympic champion, Ed Clancy, in 2010.

He currently shares the lead of the multi-race event standings alongside New Zealand's Stewart Campbell with just the final points race left on Saturday.

Earlier, Jack Carlin and Joe Truman were eliminated from the men's sprint before the quarter-finals.

Carlin, 21, who collected a silver medal in the event in Apeldoorn in 2018, lost out to Russia's Denis Dmitriev.

Truman won his heat against Australia's Nathan Hart but the 22-year-old was relegated for riding on the blue band at the bottom of the track.