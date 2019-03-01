Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Britain's Mark Stewart misses out on medal as Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze

Ireland's Mark Downey finished 11th in the men's point race in 2018

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Mark Stewart missed out on a medal in the men's point race as Ireland's Mark Downey claimed bronze at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Jan-Willem van Schip took gold for the Netherlands, with Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri finishing second in Pruszkow, Poland.

Stewart, who won Commonwealth Games gold and took bronze in the event in 2018, finished in eighth.

Downey pipped Wojciech Pszczolarski for third in the 40km race.

The 22-year-old from County Down in Northern Ireland finished on the same points (67) as Poland's Pszczolarski, but edged ahead of him in the final sprint.

More to follow.