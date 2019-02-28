Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Australia smash world record to deny Great Britain gold in men's team pursuit

Australia's Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alexander Porter shattered their own world record to win the men's team pursuit.

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February - 3 March

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy led Great Britain to silver in the team pursuit as Australia smashed the world record to claim gold.

Australia's quartet of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter finished in three minutes 48.012 seconds in Pruszkow, Poland.

That lowered their record of 3:49.804 set at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Britain shaved over two and a half seconds off the time that saw them take gold in the event in Apeldoorm in 2018.

However, Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi were unable to match the blistering speed of an Australian team that is likely to be their main competition for gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We actually rode pretty well, we were only a couple of tenths shy of what we did in Rio with our full Olympic package, but that's just an indication of how good the Australian ride was," Clancy said.

"I sound like a broken record but you're only going to get our best performance at an Olympics for a number of reasons. We can't be complacent, we have to stay close and keep pushing them.

"We're all disappointed to have given up our world title but if we can keep moving forward like we are doing then we can give them a run at the big one."

