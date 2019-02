Media playback is not supported on this device 2019 Track Cycling World Championships: Elinor Barker wins 10km scratch gold after crash

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February - 3 March Coverage: Wed 27 Feb: 17:00-20:45 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Sport website and app, connected TV

Britain's Elinor Barker claimed the first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland.

In a dramatic finale in the women's scratch race - including a crash in the penultimate lap - Barker, 24, held off Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

"It feels amazing," Barker said.

In the men's team sprint, Britain's trio, which included six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny, were knocked out by the Netherlands in the first round.

Ryan Owens, Phil Hindes and Kenny had finished eighth to claim the final qualification spot.

However, after replacing Hindes with Jack Carlin, they lost out to reigning world champions the Netherlands, who had finished fastest in qualifying, in a repeat of last year's final.

'This was a big surprise'

Welsh cyclist Barker finished second in the 10km scratch race in 2017, but executed an excellent strategy to win this time around.

Barker went around the outside of Wild, a winner in 2015 and 2018, and managed to stay out of trouble before surging clear and holding on.

"I heard a bit of a bang so I didn't know the crash had happened until a lap later," she added.

"This was a big surprise because everything has been focused on the team pursuit.

"That has given me the speed and I'm glad it has all come together at the right time."

Earlier, Britain's Katy Marchant and Victoria Williamson failed to progress from the qualifiers in the women's team sprint.

Williamson, 25, only recently returned to elite action after being seriously injured in a crash in 2016 and the pair finished 14th from a field of 17.