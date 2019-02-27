Ben Swift: Team Sky rider discharged from hospital a week after training crash

Ben Swift cycling for Team Sky in France
Swift took part in the fourth Tour de La Provence in France earlier this month

Ben Swift has been discharged from hospital after being placed in intensive care following a crash on a training ride with Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas last week.

The Briton, 31, ruptured his spleen in the crash in Tenerife on 20 February.

Swift, who finished fifth in the UCI Road World Championships in 2017, said the final scans had "all come back good."

"Got to take my time but already excited to get back at it," he tweeted.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you