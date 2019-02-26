Jason Kenny says winning, not breaking records, is his motivation

Jason Kenny won individual and team sprint gold at the Rio Olympics as well as the keirin title

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 Feb-3 Mar Coverage: Wed 27 Feb: 17:00-20:45 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TVThu 28 Feb: 17:30-20:30 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TVFri 1 Mar: 17:30-21:15 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TVSat 2 Mar: 13:15-15:00 - BBC One, 16:00-19:15 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TVSun 3 Mar: 13:00-16:00 - BBC Two, 11:00-12:15, 13:00-15:15 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny says exceeding Sir Chris Hoy's record number of gold medals is not his motivation approaching Tokyo 2020.

Kenny, 30, equalled Hoy's haul with triple gold at Rio 2016 and needs just one more to break the British record.

The sprinter effectively retired after Rio before returning a year later and will go in search of a fourth World Championship title in Pruszkow, Poland, this week.

"I want to win all the time," he said.

"I'm not interested in going searching for records, they'll come when they come.

"When I'm racing I want to win, I want to get stuck in."

With just 17 months to go until the next Olympics get under way in Japan, it is an event that will no doubt be looming in the minds of most of Kenny's team-mates.

But, after welcoming son Albie in 2017 with four-time Olympic champion wife Laura Kenny (nee Trott) in 2017, Kenny says he is simply "enjoying the ride".

"I'm not working solely towards one ultimate goal," he said.

"Obviously, the Olympics is the ultimate goal because it's what we're funded for and we've been brought up targeting.

"It's always in the back of your mind. But I'm not here just to get to the Olympics. I've not planned anything, I don't tend to plan anything anyway. I just want to enjoy the ride."