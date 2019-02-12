Track Cycling World Championships: GB name squad as Williamson returns

Vicky Williamson was unable to train for 10 months following her accident in Rotterdam in 2016

Vicky Williamson has been included in the Great Britain squad for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, which start this month.

Williamson, 25, recently returned to elite action after suffering serious injuries in a race crash in March 2016.

Reigning world champions Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson are all in the 22-strong squad.

Olympic champions Jason and Laura Kenny will also compete in Poland.

Williamson had to spend four weeks in hospital and undergo extensive rehabilitation after fracturing her neck and back, dislocating her pelvis and slipping a disc in her neck in the crash in Rotterdam.

The Norfolk-born rider, who won bronze in the women's team sprint at the 2013 World Championships, made her return for Great Britain at the Track World Cup in Hong Kong last month.

Olympic stars Elinor Barker, Philip Hindes and Katy Marchant have also been selected in the British squad for the championships, which take place in Pruszkow from Wednesday, 27 February to Sunday, 3 March.

Great Britain squad

Men's Endurance: John Archibald, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood.

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson.

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman.

Women's Sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant, Vicky Williamson.