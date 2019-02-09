Tour of Valencia: Adam Yates wins stage four as Spain's Ion Izagiree closes on overall victory
Britain's Adam Yates held off Spain's Alejandro Valverde to win stage four of the Tour of Valencia on Saturday.
Yates, who rides for Mitchelton-Scott, attacked in the last kilometre of a hilly stage, which had included four categorised climbs, and Movistar's Valverde was unable to close the gap in time.
Astana's Spanish rider Ion Izagirre, who finished fourth, holds a seven-second advantage over world champion Valverde heading into the final day of the event.
"It feels good," Yates said. "I've had a really good off-season. I've been really consistent with my training and doing everything correctly and it just goes to show - when you commit like that, everything comes together."