Dr Richard Freeman: Former British Cycling doctor's medical tribunal set to start

A medical tribunal for the former chief doctor at British Cycling and Team Sky will begin in Manchester on Wednesday.

Dr Richard Freeman has been charged with ordering testosterone in May 2011 to give to an unnamed rider to boost performance.

The General Medical Council has also accused him of lying to conceal his motive.

Freeman denies wrongdoing, but if found guilty he could be struck off and lose his medical license.

But that could also have major ramifications for the sport, with UK Anti-Doping poised to reopen its investigation into cycling, which was closed 14 months ago.

Following a GMC investigation, Freeman was charged with contacting a leading medical supplier - Oldham-based Fit4Sport Ltd - to ask for confirmation that the order for testosterone was sent in error to Manchester's National Cycling Centre - home to Team Sky and British Cycling - despite knowing this had not taken place.

Last month the BBC obtained email correspondence that showed that five months passed between the testosterone gel arriving at the velodrome in May 2011, and Freeman receiving a note from the supplier that it had been sent by mistake.

In pre-hearing information published by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, it is claimed Freeman's "motive for his actions, in respect of the untrue statements and communications with Fit4Sport Ltd, were to conceal his motive for placing the order".

Fit4Sport told the BBC it would not comment while the GMC proceedings were ongoing.

Freeman is also alleged to have lied to Ukad investigators in February 2017 by stating the testosterone had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff.

Testosterone is outlawed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Freeman, formerly head of medicine and head of sports science at Bolton Wanderers FC from 2001 until 2009, worked as a medic at Team Sky and British Cycling between 2009 and 2015. He then worked solely for British Cycling for another two years.

He will be represented by renowned barrister Mary O'Rourke, who represented former Chelsea FC doctor Eva Carneiro in 2016 in her constructive dismissal claim against the Premier League club, and sexism claim against Chelsea's former manager Jose Mourinho.

The case - which will be heard at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service - threatens to cast a shadow over the sport, following a series of controversies. It also comes at a time when Team Sky are trying to find new backers after its main sponsor announced it was pulling out at the end of this season.

Freeman received a mystery medical package for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 but was unable to prove what it contained, blaming the theft of his laptop and poor record-keeping. He also denied an MPs' report that accused Team Sky of 'crossing the ethical line' with its use of medical exemptions for banned drugs. The team denied any wrongdoing.

Last year Freeman told the BBC that he suffered a "major depressive illness" before he was due to give evidence at a parliamentary select committee hearing in December 2016.

The GMC has charged Freeman with "inappropriately" providing medical treatment to non-athletes, and failing to inform three patients' GPs of "medication prescribed and reasons for prescribing".

It also claims that Freeman, who resigned from British Cycling in October 2017 because of ill health, "failed to maintain an adequate record management system".

He denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to "clear everything up" over the testosterone delivery after the GMC investigation.

Team Sky's former medical director Dr Steve Peters and British Cycling's former technical director Shane Sutton are among those expected to give evidence.