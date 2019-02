Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Schedule and how to watch on the BBC

Britain tied for third in the overall medal table at the 2018 World Championships in the Netherlands

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 Feb-3 March Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app.

Follow the 2019 Track Cycling World Championships live on the BBC from 27 February to 3 March.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny and six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny will both feature at the event in Pruszkow, Poland.

Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield, who won gold in the men's team pursuit last year, plus women's madison champions Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson are also in the Great Britain squad.

Vicky Williamson, who fractured her neck and back, dislocated her pelvis and slipped a disc in her neck in a crash in 2016, also competes.

Great Britain squad

Men's Endurance: John Archibald, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood.

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson.

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman.

Women's Sprint: Katy Marchant, Vicky Williamson.

GB at recent World Championships

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total Medal table Apeldoorn 2018 2 3 1 6 3rd= Hong Kong 2017 2 2 1 5 4th= London 2016 5 1 3 9 1st Paris 2015 0 3 0 3 10th Cali 2014 2 1 2 5 4th Minsk 2013 5 2 2 9 1st Melbourne 2012 6 4 3 13 2nd

Live coverage & event schedule

All times GMT. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Wednesday, 27 February

Coverage: 17:00-20:45, BBC Red Button and online

Three gold medals: Women's Scratch 10km, men's and women's team sprint

13:00-15:44

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

18:00-21:40

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

Women's Scratch 10 km - Final

Women's Team Sprint - First round

Men's Team Sprint - First round

Men's Team Pursuit - First round

Women's Team Sprint - Final

Men's Team Sprint - Final

Thursday, 28 February

Coverage: 17:30-20:30, BBC Red Button and online

Four gold medals: Men's Team Pursuit, Men's Scratch 15 km, Men's Keirin, Women's Team Pursuit

14:30-17:10

Women's Sprint - Qualifying 200m time trial

Men's Keirin - First round

Women's - Sprint 1/16 Final

Men's Keirin - Repechages

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final

18:30 - 22:20

Women's Team Pursuit - First round

Women's Sprint - First quarter-final

Men's Keirin - Second round

Men's Team Pursuit - Finals

Women's Sprint - Second quarter-final

Men's Scratch 15km - Final

Women's Sprint - Quarter-final

Men's Keirin - Final (places 7 to 12)

Men's Keirin - Final (places one to six)

Women's Team Pursuit - Finals

Friday, 1 March

Coverage: 17:30-21:15, BBC Red Button and online

Five gold medals: Men's Points race 40 km, Men's Individual Pursuit, Men's Kilometre time trial, Women's Sprint, Women's Omnium

15:00-17:20

Women's Omnium I - Scratch 7.5 km

Men's Kilomtre time trial - Qualifying

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

Women's Omnium II - Tempo Race 7.5 km

18:30-22:10

Men's Points race 40 km - Final

Women's Sprint - Semi-final (first)

Women's Omnium III - Elimination

Women's Sprint - Semi-final (second)

Men's Kilometre time trial - Final

Women's Sprint - Semi-final (third.)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals 3-4 & 1-2

Women's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2

Women's Omnium - Final Points race: 20 km finale

Women's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2 (second)

Women's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2 (third)

Saturday, 2 March

Coverage: 13:15-15:00 & 17:30-19:15, BBC Red Button and online

Four gold medals: Women's 500m time trial, Women's Madison 30km, Women's Individual pursuit, Men's Omnium

12:00-16:00

Women's 500m time trial - Qualifying

Men's Sprint - Qualifying 200m time trial

Men's Omnium I - Scratch 10 km

Men's Sprint - Quarter-final (first)

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

Men's Sprint - Quarter-final (second)

Men's Omnium II - Tempo Race 10 km

17:00-20:15

Women's 500m time trial - Final

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (first)

Women's Madison 30km - Final

Men's Omnium III - Elimination

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (second)

Women's Individual pursuit - Finals 3-4 & 1-2

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (third)

Men's Omnium IV - Final Points race 25 km

Sunday, 3 March

Coverage: 13:00-16:00, BBC Two

Four gold medals: Women's Points race 25km, Men's Madison 50km, Women's Keirin, Men's Sprint

12:00-13:15

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (first)

Women's Keirin - First round

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (second)

Women's- Keirin - Repechages

Men's Sprint - Semi-final (third)

14:00-17:00

Women's Points race 25km - Final

Men's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2 (first)

Men's Madison 50km - Final

Women's Keirin - Second round

Men's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2 (second)

Women's Keirin - Final places 7 to 12

Women's Keirin - Final 1-6

Men's Sprint - Final places 3-4 & 1-2 (third)

