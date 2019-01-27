Laura Kenny: National Track Championships gold for Olympian on first appearance since 2015

Laura Kenny, in black, in action during the heats

Laura Kenny won scratch-race gold as she made her first National Track Championships appearance since 2015.

Kenny beat fellow Olympic champions Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald in Manchester.

"Sometimes people think because you've won at World Championships and Olympics, Nationals can't mean too much - but it does," said Kenny.

"[It] means you've not only beaten the other girls from your country, you've beaten the world's best."

Her husband and six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny came second in the men's sprint, losing to Joe Truman.