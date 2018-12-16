Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald win madison gold at Track Cycling World Cup

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald win dominant madison gold

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won gold in the women's madison at the Track Cycling World Cup in London.

The British duo, who also took gold with team-mates Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson in the women's team pursuit, produced a dominant performance.

After Russia and the United States both crashed, a blistering finish from four-time Olympic champion Kenny secured top spot ahead of Australia and Belgium.

Matt Walls also won gold for Britain in the men's omnium.

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Walls seals omnium World Cup gold in points race

A strong ride from the 20-year-old from Oldham saw him triumph in a points race in which the lead changed hands several times.

Walls claimed gold with 131 points, with Mexican Ignacio Prado Juarez second on 123 and Italian Elia Viviani third with 114.

Victory completed a full set of medals for Walls after he won bronze in the team pursuit and madison silver alongside Fred Wright.