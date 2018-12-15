GB claim Madison silver at Track Cycling World Cup in London

Fred Wright and Matthew Walls won silver behind Madison champions Denmark

Great Britain claimed a silver medal in the men's Madison on the second day of the Track Cycling World Cup in London.

Matthew Walls, 20, and Fred Wright, 19, followed up Friday's team pursuit bronze medals by sealing second place, 16 points behind champions Denmark.

The inexperienced British duo scored in seven of the 12 sprints and finished strongly to hold off Spain.

"It was a really hard race and the standard of the field was mad - there were so many good riders," Walls said.

"We got quite a few points at the end, so we're really happy to come away with silver."

There was disappointment in the men's keirin where Jack Carlin was edged out of the medals into fourth position, and the women's omnium in which Elinor Barker finished fifth.

Katy Archibald reached the quarter-finals of the women's sprint where she was beaten by the eventual winner Stephanie Morton of Australia.