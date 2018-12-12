Team Sky: Chris Froome hopes team can survive Sky withdrawal

Froome became only the third man in history to hold all three Grand Tours at the same time when he won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says Team Sky will "be doing everything we can" to survive once their owner and main sponsor pulls out at the end of 2019.

Broadcaster Sky announced earlier on Wednesday that it would end its decade-long commitment after next season.

"I can't predict the future, but this is a really special team," said Froome, who won the Giro d'Italia this year.

"We plan to be together in 2020 if at all possible."

The British rider added: "We will all be doing everything we can to help make that happen - in different colours with a new partner, but with the same values, focus and desire to win."

Other riders on Team Sky's books include current Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, highly rated Colombian prospect Egan Bernal, Dutchman Wout Poels, England's Ian Stannard and Wales' Luke Rowe.

In an open letter to fans, the team admitted their future was in doubt.

"If we can find a new long-term partner to take the team forward into a new era, then we will do so," it read.

"Equally, any future partner would have to be the right partner - one who shares our ethos and buys in to our values."

Froome, whose contract with Team Sky runs until the end of the 2020 season, paid tribute to the team's current backers.

When they were launched in 2010, Team Sky's ambition of delivering a first British Tour de France winner by 2015 was seen as ambitious.

They achieved that goal three years ahead of schedule thanks to Sir Bradley Wiggins' 2012 success. Between him, Froome and Thomas, Team Sky have won the yellow jersey in six of the past seven races.

"Sky have been brilliant partners and it's been an incredible journey we have shared together," added Froome.

"I will always be grateful for their support.

"Everyone at Team Sky has got big ambitions for 2019 and this news has made us more more determined than ever to make them happen."