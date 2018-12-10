UCI Track World Cup: Laura Kenny says she doesn't 'feel scared anymore'

Emily Nelson and Laura Kenny both won two gold medals at the Track Cycling World Cup in Berlin

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Velo Park, London Dates: 14-16 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app.

Britain's Laura Kenny says she does not "feel scared" of top-level cycling anymore, having returned to the sport following the birth of her child.

Kenny, 26, made her return to the track in March after welcoming her son Albie with husband and six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in August 2017.

"It was only a year off but it did take me by surprise how I felt in a bunch," the four-time Olympic champion said.

"Now I feel back to my old self and relaxed in there."

At August's European Championships, despite victories in the team pursuit and elimination race, Kenny finished a disappointing fourth alongside Katie Archibald in the Madison.

"The Euros didn't go how we thought, I guess," she said. "The level was at a completely different level to what I'd raced at before.

"In the elimination race, even though I won that I didn't feel good in myself, I didn't feel like the old Laura."

Kenny went on to pick up four golds at the first two rounds of the Track Cycling World Cup - the team pursuit twice as well as the Omnium in Canada and the Madison in Berlin.

The fourth round of the Track Cycling World Cup begins at Lee Valley Velo Park, London, from Friday.