Dani Rowe: Olympic team pursuit gold medallist retires from cycling

Dani Rowe (left) won Olympic team pursuit gold with Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell Shand in 2012

London 2012 gold medallist Dani Rowe has announced her retirement from cycling.

The Briton, 28, won team pursuit gold at London 2012 and three consecutive World Championship titles in the event between 2011 and 2013.

More recently a road racer, Rowe - formerly King - won bronze at April's Commonwealth Games.

"Today marks both the end of one chapter in my career, and the start of a new one," she said.

"After 14 years of dedicating my life to a bike I've decided to go out on a high after the satisfaction of achieving everything and more in the sport that I ever set out to."

Rowe - who is also a two-time European team pursuit champion - won her Olympic gold alongside Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell Shand.

Originally from Hamble, Hampshire, she competed for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but switched her allegiances to Wales in 2017 after marrying fellow cyclist Matt Rowe.

"I feel that it would have been an easier decision to carry on cycling, as it's something that's defined me since the age of 14," she added.

"It's a scary world outside of professional sport but one I'm willing to jump into with open arms, taking opportunities that I wouldn't have been able to when cycling."

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: "Dani's achievements and medal record are there for all to see, but for those who have worked closely with her, she has been not only a wonderfully talented bike rider, but also a true team player who has possessed all the qualities a coach could ask for in a rider.

"Her fighting spirit and resilience have been evident at various points during her career and, throughout her impressive list of achievements, her attitude has been exemplary.

"She's been a true role model for the younger members of the squad and, I'm sure, for many, many other riders who have watched from afar.

"This natural talent for mentoring and developing young riders has shone through, and will continue to stand Dani - and those she works with - in good stead going forward. Dani is keen to stay involved with British Cycling and the sport as a whole, which will be valuable to all parties."