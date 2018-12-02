Paul Sherwen: Former British road race champion & TV commentator dies

Paul Sherwen
Sherwen became a respected TV commentator on the sport

Former British road race champion Paul Sherwen has died at the age of 62.

Sherwen competed in seven editions of the Tour de France and was the national circuit race champion in 1986, plus road race champion the following year.

In recent years, he was a well-regarded TV commentator on the Tour and other major races around the world.

British Cycling said on Twitter that it was "truly saddened" by the news and described Sherwen as "a great voice of our sport".

