UCI Track World Cup: GB women win gold in team pursuit

The gold-medal-winning squad (left to right) Emily Nelson, Katie Archibald, Jess Roberts, Laura Kenny and Emily Kay

Great Britain claimed gold in the women's team pursuit final at the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin.

Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Emily Nelson and Emily Kay rallied superbly to overcome Australia and finish in four minutes 16.153 seconds.

"We were behind with half a lap to go so to pull it out at the end we are super happy to win gold," Nelson said.

Britain added men's team sprint silver as Jason Kenny, Philip Hindes and Ryan Owens finished behind the Netherlands.

The British trio edged ahead in the early stages, but the powerful Dutch line-up of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Nils van 't Hoenderdaal wrestled the gold medal.

The men's team pursuit quartet of Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Kian Emadi and Ollie Wood were beaten in the quarter-finals by Australia.