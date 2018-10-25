Katie Archibald: aims to cement Madison spot as she targets three Olympics golds

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny finished a disappointing fourth n the Madison at the European Championships

Katie Archibald hopes to cement her place in Great Britain's Madison team with strong performances at forthcoming Track World Cup meetings.

The Scot will also use the event to help assess whether she can contend for Olympic gold on three fronts.

Archibald, 24, also aims to compete for medals in Toyko in the team pursuit and omnium as well as the Madison.

"If you're a competitive cyclist, you should want to go to the Olympics and do everything," she said.

"I really want to believe I can be there for the team pursuit, at the moment I'm aspiring to be there for the Madison, and so the question is can you put the omnium on top of that - can anyone?

"At the moment, my big aim is trying to solidify that Madison spot."

Archibald won Madison gold in the World Championships earlier this year in tandem with Emily Nelson, and won the British Championships in partnership with Elinor Barker.

But she and Laura Kenny could only manage fourth place in the European Championships in Glasgow in August.

Archibald, Kenny, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson are all in the women's endurance squad for the second World Cup event starting in Milton, Canada, on Friday, 26 October.

The third in the series is scheduled for Berlin, starting on 30 November, before the Track World Cup series comes to London's Lee Valley VeloPark from 14 to 16 December.