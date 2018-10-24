Mark Cavendish signs new contract with Dimension Data

Mark Cavendish was eliminated from the 2018 Tour de France after failing to make the time cut on stage 11

Britain's Mark Cavendish has signed a contract extension with Dimension Data which includes a new leadership role.

The 33-year-old Manxman has not raced since taking a break from cycling in August due to illness.

He is second on the all-time list for Tour de France stage wins (30) and aims to beat Eddy Merckx's record of 34.

"I firmly believe I will get it and with the best people around me I have the best chance of getting it," said the Olympic silver medallist.

"After spending my last three years with Dimension Data I'm delighted to extend my contract, stay with the team that I love and people that I hold dearest to me in the sport."

Team principal Doug Ryder added: "Mark has made a significant impact in this team since joining us in 2016 and I am thrilled that he has agreed to continue with us and take on additional leadership responsibilities.

"Mark has a huge amount of experience which we will look forward to harnessing in all spheres as we continue to move forwards in the sport."

The length of Cavendish's new deal has not been announced.