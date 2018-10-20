Track Cycling World Cup: Mark Stewart wins double silver

Mark Stewart was Great Britain's top performer on the opening day

Dundee's Mark Stewart won two silver medals on the opening night of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup season in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The Scot, who won Commonwealth Games gold in the points race this year, was this time edged into second by Germany's Moritz Malcharek.

And the 23-year-old teamed up with Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Ollie Wood to win pursuit silver.

The Great Britain team were beaten by Denmark in the final.