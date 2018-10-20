Track Cycling World Cup: Mark Stewart wins double silver
Dundee's Mark Stewart won two silver medals on the opening night of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup season in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.
The Scot, who won Commonwealth Games gold in the points race this year, was this time edged into second by Germany's Moritz Malcharek.
And the 23-year-old teamed up with Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Ollie Wood to win pursuit silver.
The Great Britain team were beaten by Denmark in the final.