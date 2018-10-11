Cycling: Luke Rowe signs Team Sky contract extension until 2021

Team Sky say Luke Rowe will continue to focus on the Classics in 2019

Welsh cyclist Luke Rowe has signed a contract extension to keep him at Team Sky until 2021.

Rowe turned professional with the team in 2012 and Team Sky say his efforts were "pivotal" to compatriot Geraint Thomas' 2018 Tour de France triumph.

He had recovered from a broken leg suffered while whitewater rafting on his brother's stag party.

"The team backed me straight away after my injury, whereas some teams would have turned their back," said Rowe.

"They helped me tackle the injury head on and looked after me every step of the way. If I'd have been out of contract one year earlier I'd have been in a mess."

The 28-year-old, who represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, added: "I've been with Sky since the start of my career and I really feel a part of the furniture here.

"It's been seven years and this deal will take me through to 10 years with Team Sky, so it was an easy decision. This is home."