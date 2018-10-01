BBC Sport - 'NoGo' Tour a 'mad' experience for Irish champion

'NoGo' Tour a 'mad' experience for Irish champion

Irish National Road Race champion Conor Dunne joins former US champion Larry Warbasse in completing an eight-day tour in southern Europe after their team pulled out of the Tour of Britain.

The pair decided to ride their own 'NoGo' Tour from their base in Nice on the same days and over the same distances as the Tour of Britain.

They recorded videos and posted blogs along the way, which caught the imagination of the cycling world.

