World Road Championships: Spain's Alejandro Valverde edges sprint finish to win men's race

Spain's Alejandro Valverde stopped the clock after six hours 46 minutes and 41 seconds

Spain's Alejandro Valverde edged a sprint finish to win the men's race at the Road World Championships.

Valverde finished just ahead of France's Romain Bardet, Canada's Michael Woods and Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands in Innsbruck, Austria.

The 38-year-old had previously finished on the podium a record six times.

Peter Kennaugh finished 16th for Great Britain and Adam Yates 37th, but Vuelta a Espana champion Simon Yates did not finish.

Valverde, Bardet and Woods raced the final few kilometres of the 258-kilometre mountainous route together, before being joined by Dumoulin going into the final kilometre.

Spaniard Valverde led the final sprint for the line and remained unchallenged to beat Bardet by just over a bike length, with Woods third.

"It's incredible, after missing it for so many years. It's a victory for the team," said Valverde, who had twice finished second, with four third place finishes, at the World Championships.

Results

1. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) 6hrs 46mins 41secs

2. Romain Bardet (Fra) Same time

3. Michael Woods (Can)

4. Tom Dumoulin (Ned)

5. Gianni Moscon (Ita) + 13secs

6. Roman Kreuziger (Cze) + 43secs

7. Michael Valgren (Den) Same time

8. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

10. Rui Costa (Por)

Selected others:

16. Peter Kennaugh + 1min 21secs

37. Adam Yates + 4mins

DNF. Simon Yates