World Road Championships: Anna van der Breggen takes dominant gold in women's race

Anna van der Breggen won gold in the women's road race at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed a crushing victory in the women's race at the Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

The Olympic champion, 28, attacked with almost 40km remaining of the 156.2km course to win by three minutes 42 seconds from Australia's Amanda Spratt.

Italy's Tatiana Guderzo was third, 5mins 26secs behind Van der Breggen.

Dani Rowe was the highest-placed British rider in 26th place, 8mins 18secs back.

Sophie Wright was 41st, Hannah Barnes 45th and Dani Christmas 64th.

"I didn't know the time, I didn't know anything, so I kept going," said Van der Breggen.

"[Only at] the finish line did I believe it's possible. It's amazing.

"World Championships are always [a target] and it's so difficult to win it, so I'm really happy with this title."

Results

1. Anna var der Breggen (Ned) 4hrs 11mins 4secs

2. Amanda Spratt (Aus) +3mins 42secs

3. Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) +5mins 26secs

4. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) +6mins 13secs

5. Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Same time

6. Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) +6mins 17secs

7. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) +7mins 5secs

8. Amy Pieters (Ned) Same time

9. Lucinda Brand (Ned) +7mins 17secs

10. Ruth Winder (US) Same time

Selected others:

26. Dani Rowe (GB)+8mins 18secs

41. Sophie Wright (GB) +8mins 36secs

45. Hannah Barnes (GB) +10mins 58secs