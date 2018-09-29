World road race champion Peter Sagan extends Bora-Hansgrohe deal

Peter Sagan
Sagan held the green jersey from the second stage of the 2018 Tour de France

World road race champion Peter Sagan has extended his deal with the Bora-Hansgrohe team until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old Slovakian joined the team two years ago and and will bid for a fourth consecutive title on Sunday.

However, the sprint specialist will be an outsider on the mountainous course in Innsbruck.

As well as being a six-time Tour de France green points jersey winner, Sagan has 11 stage wins in the race.

"It was a straightforward decision, even if I still have one more season to go under my current contract.," said Sagan.

"I've enjoyed two remarkable years with this team and I wouldn't want to move. I feel confident the coming years will be as fulfilling as the first two," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Cycling coverage

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you