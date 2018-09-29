World road race champion Peter Sagan extends Bora-Hansgrohe deal
World road race champion Peter Sagan has extended his deal with the Bora-Hansgrohe team until the end of the 2021 season.
The 27-year-old Slovakian joined the team two years ago and and will bid for a fourth consecutive title on Sunday.
However, the sprint specialist will be an outsider on the mountainous course in Innsbruck.
As well as being a six-time Tour de France green points jersey winner, Sagan has 11 stage wins in the race.
"It was a straightforward decision, even if I still have one more season to go under my current contract.," said Sagan.
"I've enjoyed two remarkable years with this team and I wouldn't want to move. I feel confident the coming years will be as fulfilling as the first two," he said.