Briton Rachel Atherton wins fifth mountain bike world title
-
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Rachel Atherton won the women's downhill final at the mountain bike World Championships in Switzerland to claim the title for a fifth time.
Atherton, who earned a record sixth World Cup title in August, was nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Tahnee Seagrave, who was second.
"I just went for it," said Atherton. "It's been a pretty crazy year.
"There were a couple of sections where I nearly went down. I'm just glad I stayed on the bike."
Myriam Nicole of France finished third in the race in Lenzerheide.