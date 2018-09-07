Tour of Britain 2018: Julian Alaphilippe takes lead at Tour of Britain on stage six

Julian Alaphilippe was the King of the Mountains at the Tour de France

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe took the overall lead of the Tour of Britain after dropping Slovenian Primoz Roglic on the final climb of stage six.

Quick-Step Floors rider Alaphilippe, 26, finished second on the 168.3km route behind Team Sky's Wout Poels, 30, with Briton Hugh Carthy, 24, of the EF Education First-Drapac team, in third.

Alaphilippe leads Dutchman Poels, who has climbed to second, by 17 seconds.

Overnight leader Roglic is another 15 seconds back in third.

Alaphilippe, who was the King of the Mountains at the Tour de France, becomes the fifth leader in six days of racing.

