Tour of Britain 2018: Primoz Roglic takes overall lead after team time trial

Roglic has a six-second lead over Julian Alaphilippe

Primoz Roglic took the overall lead at the Tour of Britain as his LottoNL-Jumbo team sealed victory on stage five's 14km team time trial.

The Slovenian, 28, is now six seconds clear of Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, 26, whose Quick-Step Floors team finished second after Thursday's course from Cockermouth to Whinlatter Pass.

Alaphilippe's team-mate Bob Jungels is 10 seconds further back in third.

Previous leader Patrick Bevin of BMC is fourth, 24 seconds behind Roglic.

The New Zealander's team finished sixth on the stage, 38 seconds behind LottoNL-Jumbo.

Friday's stage six sees the riders take on a 168.3km route from Barrow-in-Furness back to Whinlatter Pass.

The eight-stage race finishes on Sunday.

Stage five result:

1. Lotto NL-Jumbo 19mins 37secs

2. Quick-Step Floors +16secs

3. Katusha-Alpecin +20secs

4. Team Sky +26secs

5. Movistar +36secs

Overall classification after stage five:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) 15hrs 45 min 04 secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) +6secs

3. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +16 secs

4. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) +24 secs

5. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) + 26 secs