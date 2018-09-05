Tour of Britain 2018: Andre Greipel wins his second stage as Patrick Bevin extends lead

Greipel also won the race's opening stage in Newport

German sprinter Andre Greipel picked up his second win at this year's Tour of Britain with victory on stage four.

The 36-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider outlasted Italian Sacha Modolo, with overall leader Patrick Bevin finishing third.

New Zealander Bevin of BMC extended his advantage by picking up four bonus seconds.

Australia's Cameron Meyer is now four seconds behind and Cameron Meyer of France is two more seconds back.

Greipel told ITV4: "The guys did a really good job to keep me up there, it was quite messy.

"I knew it was going to be a long sprint but I wanted to go full gas from the final corner, it worked out perfectly I guess."

Thursday's stage five is a 14km team time trial from Cockermouth to Whinlatter Pass in the Lake District.

Stage four result

1. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Soudal) 4hrs 22mins 04secs

2. Sacha Modolo (Ita/Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale) Same time

3. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing)

4. Rick Zabel (Ger/Team Katusha Alpecin)

5. Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa/Movistar)

General classification after stage four

1. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) 15hrs 25mins 11secs

2. Cameron Mayer (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +4secs

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) +6secs

4. Jasha Sutterlin (Ger/Movistar Team) +16secs

5. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) same time