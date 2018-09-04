Vuelta a Espana: Italy's Elia Viviani sprints to victory in stage 10

Viviani is known as one of the leading sprinters around

Italy's Elia Viviani edged out fellow sprinter Peter Sagan in a close finish to win stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The pair battled it out over the final 500m of Tuesday's 177km flat stage from Salamanca to Fermoselle.

But it was the Quick-Step rider who always looked the stronger as the stage reached its climax as he added to his stage three win last week.

Britain's Simon Yates retains the leader's red jersey after finishing in the peloton.

Stage 10 result

1. Elia Viviani (Ita/Quick-Step Floors) 4hrs 8mins 8secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora) Same time

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

4. Nelson Soto (Col/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) Same time

5. Marc Sarreau (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

Overall standings

1. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 41hrs 03mins 00secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +1sec

3. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +14secs

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA) +16secs

5. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +17secs