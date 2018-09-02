BBC Sport - Tour of Britain: Geraint Thomas enjoys 'incredible' Welsh support
Thomas enjoys 'incredible' Welsh support
- From the section Cycling
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas enjoys being able to ride the first stage of the Tour of Britain in his native Wales, as the Team Sky rider eases himself back into racing.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired