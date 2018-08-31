Vuelta a Espana: Tony Gallopin wins stage seven as Rudy Molard extends lead

Tony Gallopin won his second Grand Tour stage on Friday

France's Tony Gallopin won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana by five seconds, as compatriot Rudy Molard extended his overall lead.

Gallopin attacked with 2km to go in the 185.5km stage to Pozo Alcon.

Slovakia's three-time world champion Peter Sagan was second, with Spain's Alejandro Valverde in third.

Molard finished safely in the peloton and saw his lead increase to 47 seconds, as Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski lost 25 seconds.

Kwiatkowski, who had gone into the stage in second place, crashed with 8km remaining and dropped to sixth.

Valverde has moved to second in the general classification, while Britain's Simon Yates stayed fourth after finishing in the chasing pack and is 51 seconds behind Molard.

"When we came on the last straight road, I had a plan that if I have a possibility I try to attack," said Gallopin, who has moved to fifth overall. "I found a good moment - and I'm so happy.

"I looked back just before the last corner, maybe 200 metres, 300 metres to go and I saw nobody behind me. So I turned and I went full the last straight - I looked back in the final 50 metres and they were quite far, so I knew that I can win. So it's fantastic."

Saturday's stage eight is a 195km race from Linares to Almaden.

Stage seven result

1. Tony Gallopin (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) 4hrs 18mins 20secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) Same time

4. Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa/Euskadi Basque Country-Murias)

5. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana Pro Team)

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

7. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida)

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Quick-Step Floors)

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb)

10. Sepp Kuss (US/LottoNL-Jumbo)

General classification

1 Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 26hrs 44mins 40secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +47secs

3. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +48secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +51secs

5. Tony Gallopin (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +59secs

6. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +1min 06secs

7. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 11secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +1min 14secs

9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 18secs

10. Enric Mas (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 23secs