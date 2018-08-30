Vuelta a Espana: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage six as Rudy Molard retains overall lead

Nacer Bouhanni
Bouhanni's win in Murcia, was his first Grand Tour victory since 2014

France's Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory in stage six of the Vuelta a Espana, as compatriot Rudy Molard retained his overall lead.

Dutchman Danny van Poppel was second, with Italy's Elia Viviani in third after a tight sprint finish in Murcia to the 155.7km flat race.

A crash split the peloton with 25km remaining and Molard finished in a front group of 50 riders.

He holds a 41-second advantage over Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski.

Britain's Simon Yates was also in the leading group and is 51 seconds behind Molard, while the Frenchman's Groupama-FDJ team-mate Thibaut Pinot lost one minute 44 seconds to his rivals.

Stage six result

1. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Cofidis) 3hrs 58mins 35secs

2. Danny van Poppel (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) Same time

3. Elia Viviani (Ita/Quick-Step Floors)

4. Simone Consonni (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

5. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

6. Ivan Garcia (Spa/Bahrain-Merida)

7. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana Pro Team)

8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team)

9. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-hansgrohe)

10. Michael Morkov (Den/Quick-Step Floors)

Selected others: Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time

General classification

1. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 22hrs 26mins 15secs

2. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +41secs

3. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA-hansgrohe) +48secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +51secs

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +53secs

