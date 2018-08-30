Vuelta a Espana: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage six as Rudy Molard retains overall lead
-
- From the section Cycling
France's Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory in stage six of the Vuelta a Espana, as compatriot Rudy Molard retained his overall lead.
Dutchman Danny van Poppel was second, with Italy's Elia Viviani in third after a tight sprint finish in Murcia to the 155.7km flat race.
A crash split the peloton with 25km remaining and Molard finished in a front group of 50 riders.
He holds a 41-second advantage over Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski.
Britain's Simon Yates was also in the leading group and is 51 seconds behind Molard, while the Frenchman's Groupama-FDJ team-mate Thibaut Pinot lost one minute 44 seconds to his rivals.
Stage six result
1. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Cofidis) 3hrs 58mins 35secs
2. Danny van Poppel (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) Same time
3. Elia Viviani (Ita/Quick-Step Floors)
4. Simone Consonni (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)
5. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)
6. Ivan Garcia (Spa/Bahrain-Merida)
7. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana Pro Team)
8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team)
9. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-hansgrohe)
10. Michael Morkov (Den/Quick-Step Floors)
Selected others: Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time
General classification
1. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 22hrs 26mins 15secs
2. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +41secs
3. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA-hansgrohe) +48secs
4. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +51secs
5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +53secs