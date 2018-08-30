Luke Rowe: Team Sky cyclist ruled out for 2018 with broken wrist

Team Sky team-mates Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe (right) fly the Welsh flag on the final stage of the 2018 Tour de France

Team Sky cyclist Luke Rowe will miss the rest of the 2018 season after breaking his right wrist.

Rowe suffered the injury during the European Championships road race when his hand hit a barrier but still completed the Deutschland Tour.

The 28-year-old Welshman battled back from breaking his leg in 25 places in 2017 to help Geraint Thomas win the 2018 Tour de France.

Rowe will be in plaster for up to two months.