Mark Cavendish: British cyclist to take period of total rest because of Epstein-Barr virus
-
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Mark Cavendish is to take a period of total rest from cycling because of illness.
His Dimension Data team said the 33-year-old would be taking a indefinite break "due to the presence of Epstein-Barr virus".
Medical tests have shown Cavendish has been unwittingly training with EBV - which causes glandular fever - over recent months.
"This season I've not felt physically myself," Cavendish said.
More to follow.