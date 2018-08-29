Mark Cavendish: British cyclist to take period of total rest because of Epstein-Barr virus

From the section

Britain's Mark Cavendish is to take a period of total rest from cycling because of illness.

His Dimension Data team said the 33-year-old would be taking a indefinite break "due to the presence of Epstein-Barr virus".

Medical tests have shown Cavendish has been unwittingly training with EBV - which causes glandular fever - over recent months.

"This season I've not felt physically myself," Cavendish said.

More to follow.