Mark Cavendish: British cyclist to take period of total rest because of Epstein-Barr virus

Breaking news

Britain's Mark Cavendish is to take a period of total rest from cycling because of illness.

His Dimension Data team said the 33-year-old would be taking a indefinite break "due to the presence of Epstein-Barr virus".

Medical tests have shown Cavendish has been unwittingly training with EBV - which causes glandular fever - over recent months.

"This season I've not felt physically myself," Cavendish said.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired