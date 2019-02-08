World Cycling Championships: Glasgow to host inaugural 2023 event

Glasgow's co-hosting of the European Championships was described as a "great success" by organisers

Glasgow will host the new combined Cycling World Championships for its inaugural staging in 2023.

The city has been chosen as it can stage 13 different cycling disciplines across road, track, BMX and mountain biking events.

Currently, each discipline has its own world championships, taking place at different times in the year and in different locations.

The Glasgow event will run over two-and-a-half weeks in August 2023.

The city's co-hosting of the multi-sport European Championships last summer was described as a "great success" by organisers, with cycling taking place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and in Glasgow city centre, Knightswood and the Cathkin Braes.

Since hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow has held the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships, as well as track cycling's World Cup and the World Badminton Championships in 2017.

Next month, Glasgow will host the European Indoor Athletics Championships with the European Short Course Swimming Championships following later in 2019.

The World Cycling Championships will be held every four years from 2023.

'Glasgow needs to capitalise' - reaction

Scottish cyclist and Olympic gold medallist Callum Skinner speaking to BBC Scotland

I think it's a great thing to have all the disciplines in one city. Sometimes people's passions for cycling can be limited to one discipline, so if you come to the city because you're a road cycling fan you'll have so many opportunities to take in BMX, track or mountain biking, so it will really broaden your horizons.

Glasgow really needs to capitalise and keep the momentum up from the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships. They've invested so much in the facilities and it would be great to see them to be continue to be utilised and for the athletes to continue to put on a great show.