Vuelta a Espana: Rohan Dennis wins opening stage in Malaga

Rohan Dennis also won the opening stage of the Vuelta in 2017

Australia's Rohan Dennis claimed the leader's red jersey on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Malaga.

The BMC Racing rider, 28, won the 8km time trial in nine minutes 39 seconds - six seconds clear of Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski.

Britain's Simon Yates is 29 seconds off the lead, while his twin brother Adam is 11 seconds further back.

Vincenzo Nibali, who was runner-up to Chris Froome in last year's event, also finished 40 seconds down on Dennis.

Dennis, who was among the favourites to win the stage, also won the stage 16 time trial at this year's Giro d'Italia.

"That was the first goal - to get a win in the Vuelta, especially after doing what I did in the Giro" he told Eurosport.

"In the end you can only do what you can do and just put everything out there and hope for the win."

It is the first time in nine years that the Vuelta has begun with an individual time trial.

Nairo Quintana, who won the event in 2016, is 30 seconds behind Dennis, with his Movistar team-mate Alejandro Valverde in 16th place overall.

Australia's Richie Porte, who missed Thursday's team presentation with gastroenteritis, ended the day 51 seconds off the lead.

The second stage, which sees the first of nine summit finishes, begins on Sunday.

Britain's Chris Froome won the Vuelta in 2017 but is missing this year's race along with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

Stage one result