BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Kyle Evans and Kye Whyte win BMX gold and silver
Great Britain duo claim BMX gold & silver
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Kyle Evans storms to BMX gold as team-mate Kye Whyte claims silver on the line at the European Championships in Glasgow.
READ: Full gold and silver medal report & reaction
FOLLOW: Watch live action from the European Championships
WATCH MORE:
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired