European Championships 2018: Kyle Evans and Kye Whyte secure BMX one-two for Britain

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Britain's Kyle Evans won gold in the men's BMX final at the European Championships ahead of team-mate Kye Whyte, who took silver in Glasgow.

Evans, 24, finished in a time of 34.715 seconds ahead of 18-year-old Whyte and Andre Sylvain of France.

"For me to go out and perform like that is huge. I'm at a loss for words at the minute," said Wigan-born Evans.

"There were so many good riders here, the top six in the world are all from Europe. It was never going to be easy."

Silver medallist Whyte added: "It's crazy. This is my first year as elite so I didn't expect to reach the final. It's unbelievable to finish second behind my team-mate."

The result takes Britain's cycling tally at the championships to 12 medals.

Both British riders finished fastest in their semi-finals but compatriot Paddy Sharrock missed out on the final having finished eighth in the semi-final won by Whyte.

In the women's event, Briton Bethany Shriever, winner of world junior gold in 2017, finished eighth in her semi-final.