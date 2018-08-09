European Championships: Mark Cavendish withdraws from GB road team

Great Britain's Mark Cavendish has pulled out of Sunday's European Championships road race in Glasgow on medical advice.

The 33-year-old sprinter, who has 30 Tour de France stage wins, was eliminated from this year's edition after falling victim to the time limit.

"I've been advised that at this stage the best thing is for me to withdraw," said Cavendish, who will be replaced by Mark Christian.

"It's incredibly disappointing."

The British team also includes Adam Blythe, Owain Doull, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Scott Thwaites.