Geraint Thomas: Tour de France winner made offer by Polish team

There will be a homecoming celebration for Geraint Thomas in Cardiff on 9 August

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has been offered a contract away from Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Welshman, who is yet to negotiate a new deal with Sir Dave Brailsford's team, has been made an offer by new Poland-based team CCC WorldTour.

Sports director Piotr Wadecki said he wanted to build his Tour de France team around Thomas.

"We have made an offer to him and we are waiting for a reply," he said.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice will merge with BMC Racing in 2019 to create CCC WorldTour.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was racing in his ninth Tour de France when he won in July 2018

Speaking to the website Przeglad Sportowy, Wadecki said they have already signed one of the best classic race riders in the world in Greg van Avermaet, but they want to compete in the general classification at grand tours.

Thomas' Team Sky contract expires at the end of 2018 and, although his position as team leader is not certain, Brailsford said he was "pretty positive" it was the best place for him to stay.

Wadecki added: "He won the Tour de France, but will he be number one? There's Chris Froome who will want to win.

"With us, Geraint would already know in January that his goal is the Tour de France and we would definitely focus on him."