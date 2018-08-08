Gianni Moscon: Team Sky rider banned for trying to hit a rival at Tour de France

Moscon was also disqualified from last year's World Championship road race after hanging onto a team car

Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon has been banned for five weeks by the UCI, after he tried to hit another rider during stage 15 of this year's Tour de France.

The Italian, 24, was disqualified from the race after the incident with Team Fortuneo-Samsic's Elie Gesbert.

Moscon has apologised and accepted his punishment, which ends on 12 September, saying he "regretted" his actions.

"I reacted in the heat of the moment and it was never my intention to hit the rider," said Moscon.

"As the footage shows I didn't make contact, but I regret my actions and I have already apologised to both Gesbert and Team Fortuneo Samsic for the incident."

Last year, Moscon was suspended by Team Sky for six weeks after racially abusing a rival.

He was also disqualified from last year's World Championship road race after hanging onto a team car.

Team Principal, Sir Dave Brailsford, said he was "confident" that Moscon had learned from the incident.

"Gianni is still a relatively young rider at the start of his career and we will continue to give him the help and support he needs to learn, develop and move forward from this," Brailsford added.