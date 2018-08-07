BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Injured rider Sandor Szalonaty races in shredded skinsuit
Ouch! Injured rider races in shredded skinsuit
Hungarian track cyclist Sandor Szalontay returns to the track to race in his shredded skinsuit after crashing out in the men's keirin at the 2018 European Championships.
