European Championships 2018: Matthew Walls wins elimination race gold

GB's Walls wins elimination race gold
2018 European Championships
Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
Britain's Matthew Walls won gold in the men's elimination race at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Walls, 20, led for much of the race and beat Portugal's Rui Oliveira in the final sprint to win Britain's fourth gold medal in track cycling.

He finished seventh in the men's scratch race final on Friday.

"I could see that I was strong enough to lead from the front and that is what I did," he told BBC Sport. "It has been a fantastic week."

