BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Matt Walls wins gold medal in men's elimination race
GB's Walls wins elimination race gold
- From the section Cycling
Matt Walls wins his first and Great Britain's fourth cycling gold medal as he dominates the men's elimination race in Glasgow.
European Championships 2018
