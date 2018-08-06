BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Katie Archibald wins omnium silver
Archibald wins third European medal with omnium silver
- From the section Cycling
Watch the conclusion of the elimination and scratch races as Britain's Katie Archibald wins her third medal of the European Championships in Glasgow with silver in the women's omnium.
European Championships 2018
