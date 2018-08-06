European Championships 2018: Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood win madison bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device GB take bronze in 'exciting end' to men's madison

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Ethan Hayter won a dramatic bronze with Ollie Wood in the madison to claim his third medal of the European Championships in Glasgow.

The pair took the final sprint of the 200-lap race - worth double points - to move themselves onto the podium.

Hayter, 19, claimed a surprise gold in the omnium on Saturday, and won his first bronze in the team pursuit.

Elsewhere, world silver medallist Jack Carlin will go for bronze in the men's sprint after losing his semi-final.

The Scot, 21, was beaten in a decider by German Stefan Botticher after the pair had been penalised for infringements in the opening two races.

Carlin will face Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen for a bronze medal in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Earlier, Hayter and Wood, 22, spent almost all of the madison out of the medals but the 10 points they took for a late attack to win the race-ending sprint was enough to overhaul Spain.

They finished on 38 points, with Belgium (60) winning the gold medal and Germany (49) finishing second.

"It's been better than I could have expected and I'm really happy with it," Hayter told BBC Sport.

"It's the first time I've ridden with Ollie so we've done pretty well."

Wood added: "I was going hard on the front and I saw some clean air behind me, so we just went on and powered through to the line."

The madison is a bunch race with teams of two competing. Both riders are on the track but only one is active at any one time, with riders tagging each other by hand.

Katie Archibald, who has already won a gold and silver for Britain, will go for a third medal in the women's omnium.