European Championships: Cyclist Lydia Boylan fifth in Glasgow Omnium

Northern Ireland track cyclist Lydia Boylan finished in fifth place in the women's Omnium at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Boylan was in medal contention after finishing ninth and second in the opening two disciplines in the event.

However, an early exit in the elimination race effectively ended her hopes of earning a podium place.

The Dublin-born cyclist regrouped to finished sixth in the concluding points race leg as she took fifth overall.

Boylan and Ireland team-mate Lydia Gurley will be in action in the Madison event on Tuesday.

The Women's Madison has been added to the Olympic events for the 2020 Tokyo Games and like Monday's Omnium, will be a qualifying event for the Games in two years.

Boylan's Irish team-mates Mark Downey and Felix English finished 11th in the men's Madison final on Monday.

The duo were prominent early on but then lost momentum to drop off the pace.

They finished on minus two points as Belgium took the gold with 60 points with Germany earning silver with 40 and Britain's late rally securing bronze.

Elsewhere, Irish swimmer Calum Bain finished 58th in the 50m butterfly as he clocked 24.93 seconds to finish last in his heat.